Monroe County, NY powers of attorney recorded Sept. 22, 2020

Monroe County, NY powers of attorney recorded Sept. 22, 2020

By: Daily Record Staff November 2, 2020 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office. Powers of Attorney Recorded September 22, 2020 POWER OF ATTORNEY LIVE WELL FINANCIAL INC Appoints: FANNIE MAE METROPOLITAN LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY Appoints: BAYVIEW LOAN SERVICING LLC PELLEGRINO, SINDHU Appoints: PELLEGRINO, NICHOLAS SEMMLER, JEAN M Appoints: SEMMLER, DAN J SOFIA, MICHAEL H Appoints: SOFIA, PATRICK S SPEAR, RICHARD J Appoints: SPEAR, SUSAN H

