Upcoming foreclosures as of Nov. 2, 2020

Upcoming foreclosures as of Nov. 2, 2020

By: Daily Record Staff November 2, 2020 0

All auctions are held in the Foreclosure Auction Area, Hall of Justice - Lower Level Atrium, 99 Exchange Blvd., Rochester, N.Y. 14614 Download a PDF or Excel file. Property Address/City/Zip Code/Auction Date/Auction Time/Plaintiff’s Atorney/Judgment Amount 665 Van Voorhis Ave Rochester 14617 11/04/2020 10:00 AM Rowlands, Lebrou & Griesmer, PLLC N/A 57 Kirklees Rd Pittsford 14534 11/05/2020 10:00 AM Terenzi & Confusione, PC N/A 203 ...

