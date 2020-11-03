Assistant District Attorney – Livingston County

The Livingston County District Attorney’s Office is looking for an assistant district attorney. Applicants must already be admitted to practice in State of New York. This full-time position will include work in local justice court, handling misdemeanor cases and assisting with felony cases/grand jury work. Candidates with interest in trial work and appeals will be given preference. Prior prosecution experience and Livingston County residency is preferred but not required.

Please send a resume, cover letter, and at least three (3) references to Gregory J. McCaffrey, District Attorney (email: gmccaffrey@co. livingston.ny.us)