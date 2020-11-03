Assistant District Attorney – Livingston County

Don't Miss
The Livingston County District Attorney’s Office is looking for an assistant district attorney.  Applicants must already be admitted to practice in State of New York.  This full-time position will include work in local justice court, handling misdemeanor cases and assisting with felony cases/grand jury work.  Candidates with interest in trial work and appeals will be given preference.  Prior prosecution experience and Livingston County residency is preferred but not required.

Please send a resume, cover letter, and at least three (3) references to Gregory J. McCaffrey, District Attorney (email: gmccaffrey@co.livingston.ny.us)

