Don't Miss
Home / News / Lawsuit over insurance premiums dismissed

Lawsuit over insurance premiums dismissed

Plaintiff’s sought to recover excess paid

By: Bennett Loudon November 3, 2020 0

A lawsuit accusing an insurance company of overcharging customers has been dismissed by the Second Circuit because it was not filed within the statute of limitations. The two main plaintiffs in the case enrolled in a group universal life insurance policy offered by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. (MetLife) 20 years ago. “During the enrollment process, MetLife asked ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo