Monroe County, NY deeds recorded Oct. 22, 2020

By: Daily Record Staff November 3, 2020 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Deeds Recorded October 22, 2020 80 NOT PROVIDED PETRELLA, MAURO to PETRELLA, MAURO et ano Property Address: 201 DOVE TREE LANE, GREECE NY Liber: 12410 Page: 0429 Tax Account: 058.03-6-63 Full Sale Price: $1.00 14416 TOSH, DONALD F et ano to TATAR, BRIAN R et ano Property Address: 2000 REED ROAD, SWEDEN NY 14416 Liber: 12410 Page: 0602 Tax ...

