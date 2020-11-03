Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Business Documents / Monroe County, NY doing business as recorded Sept. 23, 2020

Monroe County, NY doing business as recorded Sept. 23, 2020

By: Daily Record Staff November 3, 2020 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office. Doing Business As Recorded September 23, 2020 DOING BUSINESS AS AMENDMENT RWL GENERAL CONTRACTORS 126 MALLARD DRIVE, ROCHESTER NY 14622 - - LILLY, RICHARD WAYNE 126 MALLARD DRIVE, ROCHESTER NY 14622 - - DOING BUSINESS AS DISCONTINUANCE LINKS 2 CHANGE 3896 DEWEY AVENUE SUITE 185, ROCHESTER NY 14616 - - SZYMANSKI, MONICA ANNETTE 2826 ST PUAL BOULEVARD, ROCHESTER ...

