Home / Public Records / Credit Actions / Monroe County, NY judgments recorded Sept. 22-23, 2020

Monroe County, NY judgments recorded Sept. 22-23, 2020

By: Daily Record Staff November 3, 2020 0

Judgments Recorded September 22, 2020 TRANSCRIPT OF JUDGMENT, ROCHESTER CITY COURT COURT ALLISON, PRESTON T 967 NORTON STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14621 Favor: ROCHESTER CITY COURT Amount: $88.00 BENNETT, PARIS B 16 SERENITY CIRCLE, ROCHESTER NY 14608 Favor: ROCHESTER CITY COURT Amount: $895.00 BERRIOS, WILLIAM A 34 KELLY STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14605 Favor: ROCHESTER CITY COURT Amount: $120.00 CRAVER, JASON M 20 THAYER STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14607 Favor: CAVALRY PORTFOLIO SERVICES LLC Attorney: SCHACHTER ...

