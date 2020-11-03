Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Real Estate Transactions / Mortgages / Monroe County, NY mortgages recorded Oct. 22, 2020

Monroe County, NY mortgages recorded Oct. 22, 2020

By: Daily Record Staff November 3, 2020 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Mortgages Recorded October 22, 2020 116 14420 DITTMAN, JACOB F Property Address: 100 SUGAR TREE CIRCLE, BROCKPORT NY 14420 Lender: MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS INC Amount: $158,110.00 MOORE, JUSTIN MICHAEL & MOORE, KRYSTAL YVONNE Property Address: 18 TALAMORA TRAIL, BROCKPORT NY 14420 Lender: US BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION Amount: $139,600.00 RENNIE, MARK E & RENNIE, MICHELE R Property Address: 14 ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo