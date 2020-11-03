Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Business Documents / Monroe County, NY powers of attorney recorded Sept. 23, 2020

Monroe County, NY powers of attorney recorded Sept. 23, 2020

By: Daily Record Staff November 3, 2020 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office. Powers of Attorney Recorded September 23, 2020 POWER OF ATTORNEY DENNING, STEPHEN Appoints: TADDEO, JOSEPH A JOHNSON, BARBARA E Appoints: HAAS-LACZKO, SHYRE L JOHNSON, DOUGLAS E Appoints: JOHNSON, BARBARA E MICHEREWICZ, KAY K Appoints: NATHAN, DONNA REO TRUST 2017-RPL1 Appoints: RUSHMORE LOAN MANAGEMENT SERVICES LLC ROBINSON, BETTY M Appoints: GARDNER, LINDA M STACK, RITA B Appoints: FOLWELL, JOHN H WELLS FARGO BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION Appoints: ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo