Monroe County, NY doing business as recorded Sept. 24-25, 2020

Monroe County, NY doing business as recorded Sept. 24-25, 2020

November 4, 2020

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office. Doing Business As Recorded September 24, 2020 DOING BUSINESS AS AMENDMENT WALTERS WAREHOUSE 230 NORMANDALE DRIVE, ROCHESTER NY 14624 - - INFANTINO, VICTORIA E 230 NORMANDALE DRIVE, ROCHESTER NY 14624 - - DOING BUSINESS AS DISCONTINUANCE OOH LA LA 2018 LATTA ROAD, ROCHESTER NY 14612 MONROE STRONG, LAUREN MARIA 74 PENNELS DRIVE, ROCHESTER NY 14626 MONROE DOING BUSINESS AS ...

