Monroe County, NY liens filed recorded Sept. 24-25, 2020

By: Daily Record Staff November 4, 2020 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Liens Filed Recorded September 24, 2020 LIEN RELEASE OGRADY, PAMELA Favor: WOODLANDS CONDOMINIUMS 21 WOODLANDS WAY, BROCKPORT NY 14420 Liens Filed Recorded September 25, 2020 LIEN RELEASE BURTON, APRILLE S Favor: USA/IRS 919 LOTHARIO CIRCLE, WEBSTER NY 14580 FERRIS, WILLIAM S Favor: USA/IRS 156 BRENTWOOD LANE, FAIRPORT NY 14450

