Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Real Estate Transactions / Mortgages / Monroe County, NY mortgages recorded Oct. 23, 2020

Monroe County, NY mortgages recorded Oct. 23, 2020

By: Daily Record Staff November 4, 2020 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Mortgages Recorded October 23, 2020 102 14420 IORAMASHVILI, DAVITI Property Address: 275 OWENS ROAD  UNIT 122, BROCKPORT NY 14420 Lender: CNB MORTGAGE COMPANY Amount: $68,000.00 IORAMASHVILI, DAVITI Property Address: 275 OWENS ROAD UNIT 122, BROCKPORT NY 14420 Lender: CANANDAIGUA NATIONAL BANK AND TRUST Amount: $15,000.00 KANDLER, DAVID MICHAEL JR & LAUX, KRISTIN Property Address: 21 BERRY GROVE LANE, BROCKPORT ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo