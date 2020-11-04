Don't Miss
Monroe County, NY powers of attorney recorded Sept. 24-25, 2020

November 4, 2020

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office. Powers of Attorney Recorded September 24, 2020 POWER OF ATTORNEY DEMOTT, DIANE MARIE Appoints: DEMOTT, GEORGE RALPH NEW CENTURY MORTGAGE CORPORATION Appoints: OCWEN LOAN SERVICING LLC NEW PENN FINANCIAL LLC Appoints: OCWEN LOAN SERVICING LLC ROSS, JOHN Appoints: BOARD OF MANAGERS OF THE HAMLIN MEADOWS CONDOMINIUM C SELECT PORTFOLIO SERVICING INC Appoints: CSMC 2019-RPL8 TRUST SULLIVAN, JEANNE M Appoints: OBRIEN, DAVID SULLIVAN, ...

