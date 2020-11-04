Don't Miss
Presidency hinges on tight races in battleground states

By: The Associated Press November 4, 2020 0

WASHINGTON — The fate of the United States presidency hung in the balance Wednesday as President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden battled for three familiar battleground states — Wisconsin, Michigan and Pennsylvania — that could prove crucial in determining who wins the White House. It was unclear when or how quickly a winner could ...

