Don't Miss
Home / News / Judges dismiss Trump claims in Georgia, Michigan

Judges dismiss Trump claims in Georgia, Michigan

By: The Associated Press MARK SHERMAN and JESSICA GRESKO November 5, 2020 0

WASHINGTON — Judges in Georgia and Michigan quickly dismissed Trump campaign lawsuits Thursday, undercutting a campaign legal strategy to attack the integrity of the voting process in states where the result could mean President Donald Trump's defeat. The rulings came as Democrat Joe Biden inched closer to the 270 Electoral College votes needed to win the ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo