Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Real Estate Transactions / Deeds / Monroe County, NY deeds recorded Oct. 26, 2020

Monroe County, NY deeds recorded Oct. 26, 2020

By: Daily Record Staff November 5, 2020 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Deeds Record Oct. 26, 2020 | 109 NOT PROVIDED GAFFNEY, CAROLYN W et ano to GAFFNEY, CATHERINE et ano Property Address: HENRIETTA TOWLINE ROAD, RUSH NY Liber: 12411 Page: 0296 Tax Account: 201.02-2-14.11 Full Sale Price: $1.00 14420 BRESLAWSKI, ANDREW C to IRWIN, CHRISTOPHER Property Address: 26 LYNNWOOD DRIVE, BROCKPORT NY 14420 Liber: 12411 Page: 0615 Tax Account: 054.17-2-28 Full ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo