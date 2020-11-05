Don't Miss
Monroe County, NY doing business as recorded Sept. 28, 2020

Monroe County, NY doing business as recorded Sept. 28, 2020

November 5, 2020

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office. Doing Business As Recorded Sept. 28, 2020 DOING BUSINESS AS DISCONTINUANCE BOLO ENTERTAINMENT 288 ROYCROFT DRIVE, ROCHESTER NY 14608 - - DOING BUSINESS AS FILED STELZENMULLER, GEORGE VAUGHN 30 WILMINGTON STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14620 - - WHITE, BRANDON MICHAEL 604 WASHINGTON STREET, SPENCERPORT NY 14559 - - ROQUO, YAHAIRA B 36 ABBOTT ST, ROCHESTER NY 14606 - - RAIMONDI, ...

