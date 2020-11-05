Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Credit Actions / Monroe County, NY judgments recorded Sept. 25, 2020

Monroe County, NY judgments recorded Sept. 25, 2020

By: Daily Record Staff November 5, 2020 0

Judgments Recorded Sept. 25, 2020 JUDGMENT, SUPREME COURT ADKINS, JOSHUA J. 411 BROADWAY, ROCHESTER NY 14607 Favor: SUMMIT FEDERAL CREDIT UNION Attorney: RASMUSSEN, DAVID LEE Amount: $11,675.74 BORELLI, CARMINE B. 19 LOCHNAVAR PARK, PITTSFORD NY 14534 Favor: THE SUMMIT FEDERAL CREDIT UNION Attorney: RASMUSSEN, DAVID LEE Amount: $7,565.87 PUGH, JASON C. 1 PLEASANT STREET 612, ROCHESTER NY 14604 Favor: WIT FEDERAL CREDIT UNION Attorney: MARK A DREXLER ESQ Amount: $1,648.00 JUDGMENT SATISFIED, ROCHESTER ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo