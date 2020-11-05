Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Credit Actions / Monroe County, NY judgments recorded Sept. 28, 2020

Monroe County, NY judgments recorded Sept. 28, 2020

By: Daily Record Staff November 5, 2020 0

Judgments Recorded Sept. 28, 2020 JUDGMENT, SUPREME COURT JONES, JESSICA et ano 30 SCUDDER MILLS ROAD, VICTOR NY 14564 Favor: CLEARVIEW FARMS LLC Attorney: ANDREW J DICK ESQ Amount: $218.26 KIM, RACHEL 237 WEST AVENUE APARTMENT A, EAST ROCHESTER NY 14445 Favor: CREDIT CORP SOLUTIONS INC Attorney: PHILLIPS, ELLIOT Amount: $773.00 JUDGMENT SATISFIED, OTHER COURT ALBERT, ROY DANIEL Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE ALBERT, ROY DANIEL Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND ...

