Monroe County, NY powers of attorney recorded Sept. 28, 2020

By: Daily Record Staff November 5, 2020 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office. Powers of Attorney Recorded Sept. 28, 2020 POWER OF ATTORNEY DEUTSCHE BANK TRUST COMPANY AMERICAS Appoints: MR COOPER GALIN, GRUTTADARO Appoints: GRUTTADARO, GALIN LAVI, INA Appoints: LAVI, RAMY PATTERSON, JOSEPH Appoints: RANGE, SILJUANA US BANK NA Appoints: SELECT PORTFOLIO SERVICING INC US BANK TRUST NATIONAL ASSOCIATION Appoints: GOLDMAN SACHS MORTGAGE COMPANY US BANK TRUST NATIONAL ASSOCIATION Appoints: JPMORGAN CHASE BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION US BANK ...

