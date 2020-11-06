Don't Miss
Monroe County, NY deeds recorded Oct. 27, 2020

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Deeds Recorded October 27, 2020 97 NOT PROVIDED FIESEL, JEREMY et al to JFPA MOONSTREAM LLC et al Property Address: 125 GRAND AVENUE, ROCHESTER NY Liber: 12412 Page: 0456 Tax Account: 107.61-2-4 Full Sale Price: $1.00 14420 LAURICELLA, KATHRYN L et al to BULLARD, RYAN Property Address: 4338/4340  WALKER ROAD, BROCKPORT NY 14420 Liber: 12413 Page: 0077 Tax Account: ...

