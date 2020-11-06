Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Credit Actions / Monroe County, NY judgments recorded Sept. 29, 2020

Monroe County, NY judgments recorded Sept. 29, 2020

By: Daily Record Staff November 6, 2020 0

Judgments Recorded September 29, 2020 JUDGMENT, COUNTY COURT BLEKOT, VITALIK 2 TURRET COURT, WEBSTER NY 14580 Favor: PEOPLE OF THE STATE OF NEW YORK Amount: $250.00 BRUNO, HANNAH N 30 GREENWAY BOULEVARD, CHURCHVILLE NY 14428 Favor: PEOPLE OF THE STATE OF NEW YORK Amount: $895.00 JONES, ANTHONY R 46 MURRAY STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14606 Favor: PEOPLE OF THE STATE OF NEW YORK Amount: $1,570.00 MARCERA, NICHOLAS 801 JORPARK CIRCLE, SPENCERPORT NY ...

