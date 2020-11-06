Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Business Documents / Monroe County, NY powers of attorney recorded Sept. 29

Monroe County, NY powers of attorney recorded Sept. 29

By: Daily Record Staff November 6, 2020 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office. Powers of Attorney Recorded September 29, 2020 POWER OF ATTORNEY GREENWICH REVOLVING TRUST Appoints: FAY SERVICING LLC GRIFFIS, JESSE LEE Appoints: MAHLE, BERNADETTE GRIFFIS, SHAUNA JADE Appoints: MAHLE, BERNADETTE MASTRODONATO, FRANK N Appoints: MASTRODONATO, LAURIE A ROBINSON, SALLY F Appoints: ROBINSON, RICHARD A SUTERA, ALBERT J SR Appoints: SUTERA, ELBA M US BANK TRUST NATIONAL ASSOCIATION Appoints: SELECT PORTFOLIO SERVICING INC US BANK TRUST ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo