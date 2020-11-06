Don't Miss
Slip and fall lawsuit revived

Question of fact undecided

By: Bennett Loudon November 6, 2020 0

A state appeals court has reinstated a lawsuit over an injury suffered on an icy surface during a winter storm at a school district in Cattaraugus County. In October 2018 state Supreme Court Judge Jeremiah J. Moriarty III granted a defense motion for summary judgment to dismiss the case. In a decision released last month, the Appellate ...

