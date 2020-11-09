Don't Miss
Home / News / Barker Gilmore reports on GC trends

Barker Gilmore reports on GC trends

Most are promoted from within their organization

By: Bennett Loudon November 9, 2020 0

BarkerGilmore LLC, a Fairport-based executive search firm, has released its 2020 General Counsel Succession Report. The data was collected online in July from a random sample of in-house counsel throughout the United States. “Becoming a general counsel is the ultimate achievement for many attorneys we work with, but there is not much existing research on those that ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo