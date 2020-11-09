Fourth Department – Child neglect: Matter of Cameron M.

Don't Miss
By: Daily Record Staff November 9, 2020 0

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Child neglect Mental illness – Causal nexus to actual or potential harm to children Matter of Cameron M. CAF 19-00998 Appealed from Family Court, Monroe County Background: The mother appealed from an order that she neglected the subject children. Ruling: The Appellate Division affirmed. The court noted that the evidence established that ...

