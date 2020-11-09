Don't Miss
Monroe County, NY judgments recorded Sept. 29, 2020

By: Daily Record Staff November 9, 2020

Judgments Recorded September 29, 2020 JUDGMENT SATISFIED, OTHER COURT MILLER, JAMAR Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE MITCHELL, JAMES D Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE MONROE, ANTHONY Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE MULL, OTIS Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE NOYES, JASON Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE NUNN, DARRELL S Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE ODUM, TERRANCE P Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE OLESKY, PATRICK J Favor: COMMISSIONER ...

