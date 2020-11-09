Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Real Estate Transactions / Mortgages / Monroe County, NY mortgages recorded Oct. 28, 2020

Monroe County, NY mortgages recorded Oct. 28, 2020

By: Daily Record Staff November 9, 2020 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Mortgages Recorded October 28, 2020 146 NOT PROVIDED HAZELWOOD PROPERTIES LLC & HAZELWOOD PROPERTIES LLC Property Address: 404 ROSEWOOD TERRACE, NY Lender: CNB MORTGAGE COMPANY Amount: $355,600.00 IRONDEQUOIT TOWN OF Property Address: 23 CHELSEA ROAD, IRONDEQUOIT NY Lender: FOVEL, SHEILA O Amount: $4,500.00 IRONDEQUOIT TOWN OF Property Address: 336 EATON ROAD, IRONDEQUOIT NY Lender: HERSCHA, VICTORIA A Amount: $3,800.00 IRONDEQUOIT TOWN OF Property ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo