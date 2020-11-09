Don't Miss
Home / Case Digests / NYS Advisory Committee on Judicial Ethics – Conference attendance: Opinion 20-41

NYS Advisory Committee on Judicial Ethics – Conference attendance: Opinion 20-41

By: Daily Record Staff November 9, 2020 0

New York State Advisory Committee on Judicial Ethics Conference attendance Association of senators and assemblyman – Exclusive membership Opinion 20-41 Background: The inquiring full-time judge asks if he may attend a weekend-long conference sponsored by the New York State Association of Black and Puerto Rican Legislators. The membership consists exclusively of elected New York state senators and Assembly members. Opinion: ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo