Upcoming foreclosures as of Nov. 9, 2020

By: Daily Record Staff November 9, 2020 0

All auctions are held in the Foreclosure Auction Area, Hall of Justice - Lower Level Atrium, 99 Exchange Blvd., Rochester, N.Y. 14614 Download a PDF or Excel file. Property Address/City/Zip Code/Auction Date/Auction Time/Plaintiff’s Attorney/Judgment Amount 203 Moulson St Rochester 14621 11/09/2020 10:00 AM Stern & Eisenberg, PC N/A 27 Madison St Rochester 14608 11/16/2020 10:30 AM Phillips Lytle LLP ...

