Insurance Coverage Attorney

Hurwitz & Fine, P.C., one of the 10 largest and fastest growing law firms in Buffalo, NY, is seeking an Insurance Coverage Attorney for our coverage team. Qualified candidates should have at least 3 years of insurance policy analysis and /or insurance related litigation. The successful candidate for this position will have excellent writing, communication and analytical skills. We are committed to growing our firm with high caliber attorneys, and offer competitive benefits, a diverse environment, mentorship and growth opportunities, and encourage community involvement.

Please submit your resume, cover letter and writing sample to: Hurwitz & Fine, P.C., Attn: Susan Ruhland, Director of Human Resources, 1300 Liberty Building, Buffalo, New York 14202 or fax to 716-332-7411 or email to Susanr@hurwitzfine.com

