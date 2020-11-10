Jeniffer Taylor | Ward Greenberg Heller & Reidy LLP

Don't Miss
By: Daily Record Staff November 10, 2020

Jeniffer Taylor has joined the Rochester office of Ward Greenberg Heller & Reidy LLP as a new associate. Taylor will represent clients in civil and business litigation defense matters. She is a 2019 summa cum laude graduate of Syracuse University College of Law where she was recognized with the CALI Award for Excellence in several ...

