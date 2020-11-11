Monroe County, NY deeds recorded Oct. 29, 2020

Don't Miss
By: Daily Record Staff November 11, 2020 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Deeds Recorded October 29, 2020 81 14420 CHO, OH KON to CHO, JASOON KOO et ano Property Address: 154 GARY DRIVE, BROCKPORT NY 14420 Liber: 12414 Page: 0546 Tax Account: 084.05-1-12 Full Sale Price: $1.00 HEINLEIN, JUDY A et ano to VIOLANTE, ROBERT D Property Address: 5372 LAKE ROAD, BROCKPORT NY 14420 Liber: 12414 Page: 0271 Tax Account: ...

