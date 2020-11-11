Monroe County, NY doing business as recorded Sept. 30, 2020

Don't Miss
By: Daily Record Staff November 11, 2020 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office. Doing Business As Recorded September 30, 2020 DOING BUSINESS AS FILED HAIDARI, HADI & SAHAR, RAZIA 464 THYME DRIVE, WEBSTER NY 14580 - - & 49 NATURE VIEW, PITTSFORD NY 14534 - - WALKER, MARYBETH 1014 LAWRENCE ROAD, HILTON NY 14468 - - VARGAS, LANAE MARIE 114 SWEET BIRCH LANE, ROCHESTER NY 14615 - - POW, ANDREW ...

