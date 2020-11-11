Don't Miss
Monroe County, NY judgments recorded Sept. 30, 2020

Monroe County, NY judgments recorded Sept. 30, 2020

November 11, 2020

Judgments Recorded September 30, 2020 JUDGMENT, SUPREME COURT EADY, ELIZABETH L. et ano 93 NAMES ROAD, ROCHESTER NY 14623 Favor: ESL FEDERAL CREDIT UNION Attorney: MARK A DREXLER ESQ Amount: $18,366.51 EXCEL LIVERY SERVICES, LTD 1124 1/2 E RIDGE ROAD, ROCHESTER NY 14621 Favor: DIESEL HAUS, LLC Attorney: MARK H STEIN ESQ Amount: $1,863.76 FIELDS, ROCHELLE et al 108 SAMUEL WAY, ROCHESTER NY 14606 Favor: M&T BANK Attorney: GETMAN & BIRYLA ...

