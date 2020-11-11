Don't Miss
Monroe County, NY liens filed recorded Sept. 30, 2020

By: Daily Record Staff November 11, 2020 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Liens Filed Recorded September 30, 2020 LIEN RELEASE CENTER CITY PLACE LLC Favor: PIPITONE ENTERPRISES LLC 131-147 STATE STREET, GATES NY 14614 FINN, JAMES Favor: MONROE COUNTY SOCIAL SERVICES DISTRICT FINN, JAMES Favor: MONROE COUNTY SOCIAL SERVICES DISTRICT 51 MORRISON AVENUE, ROCHESTER NY 14623 LABATE, JOHN P Favor: GREECE TOWN OF 276 BRUSH CREEK DRIVE, ROCHESTER NY 14612 MCFADDEN, SARAH Favor: MONROE ...

