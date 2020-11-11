Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Real Estate Transactions / Mortgages / Monroe County, NY mortgages recorded Oct. 29, 2020

Monroe County, NY mortgages recorded Oct. 29, 2020

By: Daily Record Staff November 11, 2020 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Mortgages Recorded October 29, 2020 128 NOT PROVIDED BEAIRSTO, DOMINIQUE I & BEAIRSTO, MATTHEW J Property Address: 8660 RIDGE ROAD, CLARKSON NY Lender: ESL FEDERAL CREDIT UNION Amount: $132,000.00 ORTOLANI, JEAN L Property Address: 35 SHIRLEEN DRIVE, PARMA NY Lender: SUMMIT FEDERAL CREDIT UNION Amount: $4,284.72 14420 CHESTER, MARK & CHESTER, MYRON Property Address: 55 BEV LANE, BROCKPORT NY 14420 Lender: ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo