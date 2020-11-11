Monroe County, NY powers of attorney recorded Sept. 30, 2020

Don't Miss
By: Daily Record Staff November 11, 2020 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office. Powers of Attorney Recorded September 30, 2020 POWER OF ATTORNEY COOK, ELLENOR E Appoints: COOK, JAMES R JR DIGIORGIO, FRANCO A Appoints: DIGIORGIO, CHRISTINA DIGIORGIO, PATRICIA C Appoints: DIGIORGIO, CHRISTINA GLENDE, JANICE R Appoints: GLENDE, MARK R GLENDE, MILTON E Appoints: GLENDE, JANICE R NEW PENN FINANCIAL LLC Appoints: PHH MORTGAGE CORPORATION SOTO RIVERA, MADELINE Appoints: DIAZ, IRMA C

