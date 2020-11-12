Appeals court clears Harvard of racial bias in admissions

Don't Miss
By: The Associated Press COLLIN BINKLEY November 12, 2020 0

BOSTON — A federal appeals court on Thursday upheld a ruling clearing Harvard University of discrimination against Asian American applicants. Two judges on the 1st U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Boston rejected claims from an anti-affirmative action group that accuses the Ivy League University of imposing a "racial penalty" on Asian Americans. The decision delivers a ...

