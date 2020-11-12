Don't Miss
Locust Hill Country Club sued in federal court

Former workers claim hostile work environment

By: Bennett Loudon November 12, 2020 0

Three former employees of Locust Hill Country Club are suing the club in federal court, accusing the club of condoning a hostile work environment. According to the 19-page complaint filed Monday in U.S. District Court in Rochester, the former workers claim the club and two managers violated the federal Civil Rights Act of 1964 and New ...

