Home / Public Records / Business Documents / Monroe County, NY doing business as recorded Oct. 1, 2020

Monroe County, NY doing business as recorded Oct. 1, 2020

By: Daily Record Staff November 12, 2020 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office. Doing Business As Recorded October 1, 2020 DOING BUSINESS AS AMENDMENT DAKARAI HOMECARE SERVICES 75 SOUTH CLINTON AVENUE, ROCHESTER NY 14604 - - ARCHIE, KIM 3 VOSE STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14605 - - NAILD BY POOH 27 CUTLER STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14621 - - COOPER, DIALIZ M 27 CUTLER STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14621 - - DOING BUSINESS AS ...

