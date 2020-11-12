Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Credit Actions / Monroe County, NY judgments recorded Sept. 30, 2020

Monroe County, NY judgments recorded Sept. 30, 2020

By: Daily Record Staff November 12, 2020 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office. Judgments Recorded September 30, 2020 TRANSCRIPT OF JUDGMENT, ROCHESTER CITY COURT COURT BOLLAR, ISAIAH N 59 FARBRIDGE STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14621 Favor: ROCHESTER CITY COURT Amount: $250.00 BORGES, ANTONIO E 311 KENWOOD AVENUE, ROCHESTER NY 14619 Favor: ROCHESTER CITY COURT Amount: $88.00 BROWN, ANTONIO A 69 BAYCLIFF DRIVE, ROCHESTER NY 14609 Favor: ROCHESTER CITY COURT Amount: $895.00 BROWN, AYANA D 167 ROHR STREET, ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo