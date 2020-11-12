Monroe County, NY powers of attorney recorded Oct. 1, 2020

Don't Miss
By: Daily Record Staff November 12, 2020 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office. Powers of Attorney Recorded October 1, 2020 POWER OF ATTORNEY ETS OF VIRGINIA INC Appoints: OCWEN LOAN SERVICING, LLC FIRSTKEY MORTGAGE LLC Appoints: SELECT PORTFOLIO SERVICING INC TYTLER, RICHARD J SR Appoints: STRENK, MARYBETH UNITED STATES SMALL BUSINESS ADMINISTRATION Appoints: ROCHESTER ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT CORPORATION WILLIAMS, JANE L Appoints: GREGOR, KAREN L

