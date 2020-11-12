Don't Miss
Home / News / Trump’s challenges fail to prove election fraud

Trump’s challenges fail to prove election fraud

By: The Associated Press NOMAAN MERCHANT and ALANNA DURKIN RICHER November 12, 2020 0

A barrage of lawsuits and investigations led by President Donald Trump's campaign and allies has not come close to proving a multi-state failure that would call into question his loss to President-elect Joe Biden. The campaign has filed at least 17 lawsuits in various state and federal courts. Most make similar claims that have not been ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo