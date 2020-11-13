Don't Miss
Monroe County, NY deeds recorded Nov. 2, 2020

By: Daily Record Staff November 13, 2020 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Deeds Recorded November 2, 2020 109 NOT PROVIDED ROC 1 PROPERTIES LC to EVERGREEN SUMMIT LLC Property Address: 21-25 MONTROSE STREET, ROCHESTER NY Liber: 12416 Page: 0308 Tax Account: 105.51-3-32 Full Sale Price: $15,000.00 ROC 1 PROPERTIES LC to EVERGREEN SUMMIT LLC Property Address: 36 BARTLETT STREET, ROCHESTER NY Liber: 12416 Page: 0311 Tax Account: 121.61-1-34 Full Sale Price: ...

