Monroe County, NY doing business as recorded Oct. 2, 2020

By: Daily Record Staff November 13, 2020 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office. Doing Business As Recorded October 2, 2020 DOING BUSINESS AS AMENDMENT CHEVERISSIMA TAX SERVICES 82 DUNN STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14621 - - RAMOS, LOURDES J 94 CONSTANCES WAY WEST, ROCHESTER NY 14612 - - DOING BUSINESS AS FILED BUTTACCIO, BRIANNA & ORTIZ, VICTOR 65 WEST BROAD STREET APT 706, ROCHESTER NY 14614 - - & 30 ORANGE ...

