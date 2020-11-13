Monroe County, NY judgments recorded Oct. 1-2, 2020

Don't Miss
By: Daily Record Staff November 13, 2020 0

Judgments Recorded October 1, 2020 JUDGMENT, ROCHESTER CITY COURT COURT VIRGIL, JOHN E 93 COLVIN STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14608 Favor: ESL FEDERAL CREDIT UNION Amount: $1,500.00 JUDGMENT, SUPREME COURT ANTHONY J. COSTELLO AND SON (ANDREA) DEVELOPMENT LLC et al ONE AIRPORT WAY SUITE 300, ROCHESTER NY 14620 Favor: CABOT GROUP INC. Attorney: PHILLIPS LYTLE LLP Amount: $330,066.31 CRIUS CORPORATION 1350 BUDD AVENUE MAPLE PLAIN, MAPLE PLAIN MN 55359 Favor: PAYCHEX, ...

