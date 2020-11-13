Don't Miss
Monroe County, NY powers of attorney recorded Oct. 2, 2020

By: Daily Record Staff November 13, 2020 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office. Powers of Attorney Recorded October 2, 2020 POWER OF ATTORNEY KROLAK, THOMAS Appoints: KROLAK, LAURA MULLA, RICHARD Appoints: MULLA, MARTIN POWLOWSKI, CATHERINE Appoints: POWLOWSKI, DAVID JOSEPH POWLOWSKI, FRANK Appoints: POWLOWSKI, CATHERINE SMITH, DOLORES M Appoints: RICE, CHELSEY N WILSON, ROBERT L Appoints: OHERON, MICHAEL

