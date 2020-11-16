Don't Miss
Home / News / Fourth Department allows evidence, statements

Fourth Department allows evidence, statements

Lower court said arrest was improper

By: Bennett Loudon November 16, 2020 0

A state appeals court has overturned a lower court ruling that suppressed physical evidence and statements in a weapon case on the ground that the police acted improperly. In September 2019, in the case of Darnell Allen, Erie County Court Judge Suzanne Maxwell Barnes granted a defense motion to suppress the evidence and statements. The evidence included ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo