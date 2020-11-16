Don't Miss
Monroe County, NY deeds recorded Nov. 4, 2020

By: Daily Record Staff November 16, 2020 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Deeds Recorded November 4, 2020 138 NOT PROVIDED LAJUETT, RICHARD et al to EROL, KEREM Property Address: 1904 MANITOU ROAD, GREECE NY Liber: 12416 Page: 0473 Tax Account: 073.03-1-7 Full Sale Price: $42,000.00 14420 BOLAM, THOMAS J et ano to LESNIAK, GREG V et ano Property Address: 81 ADAMS STREET, BROCKPORT NY 14420 Liber: 12417 Page: 0352 Tax Account: ...

